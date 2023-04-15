Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:AESI) Quiet Period To Expire on April 18th

Atlas Energy Solutions’ (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlas Energy Solutions had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $324,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AESI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $18.24 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

In related news, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

