Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

GD stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.