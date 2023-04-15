AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,237 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $137,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $163.19. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $7,682,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,418,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,418,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,337 shares of company stock worth $82,740,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

