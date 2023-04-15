AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,174,755 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $91,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. 2,046,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

