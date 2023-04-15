AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 2,688 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $49,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after acquiring an additional 138,286 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.58.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

PRU traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

