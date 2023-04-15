AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 35,328 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,328 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $70,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average is $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.