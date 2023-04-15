Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.14.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ CAR opened at $177.82 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $327.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.32.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
