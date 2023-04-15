Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,274,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $177.82 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $327.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

