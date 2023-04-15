Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BADFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BADFF remained flat at $23.09 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

