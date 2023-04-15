Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at HSBC

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HSBC from $161.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.29.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $128.75 on Friday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Baidu by 132.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Baidu by 286.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 127,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Baidu by 12.5% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.