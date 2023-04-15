Bank of America Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $242.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $220.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.21.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.33. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

