Bank of The West Acquires 1,264 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $201.71 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average is $186.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

