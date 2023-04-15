Bank of The West Boosts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Bank of The West increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $93.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

