Bank of The West Purchases 1,179 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of The West boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.85 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

