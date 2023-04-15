Bank of The West Sells 2,350 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $79.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

