Bank of The West Sells 2,417 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.62.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.1 %
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.78) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
