Bank of The West Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of The West purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BorgWarner by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.