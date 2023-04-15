Bank of The West Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.75 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

