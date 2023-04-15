Barclays Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $39.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BAC opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $236.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

