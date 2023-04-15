Barclays Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $113.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.46.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.