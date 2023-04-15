Barclays Trims JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price to $179.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $189.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 7.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $138.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

