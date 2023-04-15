Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTE. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.60.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

