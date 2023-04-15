BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BESIY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BESIY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.22) to €66.00 ($71.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

