Bend DAO Price Reaches $0.0131 on Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $131.02 million and $871,746.50 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

