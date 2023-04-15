Bend DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $131.83 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $131.83 million and approximately $966,014.42 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

