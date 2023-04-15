Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

NYSE BIO opened at $479.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.58. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $574.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

