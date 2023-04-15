Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $85.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $107.07.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

