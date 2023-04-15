Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.68.

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $288.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

