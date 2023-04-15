Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 279.2% from the March 15th total of 582,800 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 613,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,583. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the third quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

