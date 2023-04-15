Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Up 122.3% in March

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,300 shares, an increase of 122.3% from the March 15th total of 281,700 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bit Brother Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTB remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,752. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Bit Brother has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the supply and distribution of tea beverages and related products. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, China.

