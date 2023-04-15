BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Head to Head Review

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -26.09% -44.88% -33.29% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -34.79% 2.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.05 -$169.63 million ($17.20) -0.18 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares BIT Mining and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

Volatility & Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BIT Mining and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Adit EdTech Acquisition beats BIT Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.