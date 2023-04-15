Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Tops $32.55 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $90,952.88 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00149092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00036190 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00040410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

