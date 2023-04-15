Bitcoin Gold Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $16.40 or 0.00054129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $287.29 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00140116 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00037024 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

