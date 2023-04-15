Bitcoin Price Tops $30,361.51 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $30,361.51 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $587.41 billion and approximately $12.03 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00438007 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00122353 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030515 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,347,343 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
