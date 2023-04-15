BitTorrent-New Price Up 1% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $594.07 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009275 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003815 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001057 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003653 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002563 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001120 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
