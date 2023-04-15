Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Down 62.7% in March

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Black Mountain Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 5,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Mountain Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,433,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Mountain Acquisition

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

