BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $733.64.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $20.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $691.33. 1,117,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,520. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $677.16 and a 200 day moving average of $682.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

Featured Stories

