Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Decreased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,691,616 shares valued at $1,736,488,467. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $85.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

