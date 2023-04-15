BMO Capital Markets Trims Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Target Price to C$3.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANRGF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Anaergia from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Price Performance

ANRGF opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.43.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.