BNB 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $719.82 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. BNB has a market cap of $51.80 billion and approximately $719.82 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $332.35 or 0.01098414 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,865,834 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

