BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 63.4% in March

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of BNPQY stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 172,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.46.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). BNP Paribas had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

