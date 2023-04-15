Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. 9,464,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

