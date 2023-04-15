Brazil Minerals (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Trading Up 6.4%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) was up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 211,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,743,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Brazil Minerals Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

About Brazil Minerals

Brazil Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. The company's mineral rights portfolio for battery metals includes approximately 60,077 acres for lithium, 30,009 acres for rare earths, 22,050 acres for titanium, 14,507 acres for graphite, and 7,509 acres for nickel and cobalt.

