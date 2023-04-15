Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 3,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,326. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth $215,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

