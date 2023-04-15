British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

