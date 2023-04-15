Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lifted by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. owned 1.18% of Broadcom worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $619.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,918. The business’s 50-day moving average is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average is $554.13. The company has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

