Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Price Target at $36.60

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $37.62 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
