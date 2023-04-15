Brokerages Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Target Price at GBX 1,047.50

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,047.50 ($12.97).

Several analysts have issued reports on PNN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.15) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.07) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 865 ($10.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 868.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 882.17. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.92). The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,805.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is presently 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

