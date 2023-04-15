Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
CALA opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Calithera Biosciences
In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.