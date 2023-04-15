Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

CALA opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calithera Biosciences

In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

About Calithera Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

