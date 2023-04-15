Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Iofina (LON:IOF) Price Target to GBX 40

Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 37.50 ($0.46) to GBX 40 ($0.50) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iofina Price Performance

Iofina stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.36) on Wednesday. Iofina has a 12 month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.41). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.51. The company has a market cap of £55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lance J. Baller bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,195.05). Company insiders own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iofina

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

