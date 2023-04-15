Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.96

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.96 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.64). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 131.30 ($1.63), with a volume of 4,046,769 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($76,780.19). 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

